Champhai (Mizoram) [India], April 11 (ANI): Police seized 1.117 kilograms of heroin worth over Rs 5 crore in Mizoram's Champhai district early Tuesday morning, informed officials.

Police also apprehended a Myanmar national.

According to Mizoram police, the drugs were recovered from the possession of a Myanmar national in the Champhai district.

Early this morning, CID Special Branch (SB) team recovered 1.117 kg (100 soap cases) of heroin, valued at Rs 5.585 crore in the international market from the possession of a Myanmar national identified as Ginsuanlang (34) at the outskirt of Hnahlan village in Champhai district, said officials.

The accused along with the seized items was handed over to the Champhai Police Station for further investigation. (ANI)

