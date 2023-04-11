New Delhi/Jaipur, April 11: Despite the party objections, Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday began his one-day fast at Shaheed Smarak in Rajasthan's Jaipur.

Ahead of his fast, he paid floral tributes to Jyotirao Phule in the city. Pilot has accused the Gehlot government for inaction on the corruption allegations against the then Vasundhra government. Sachin Pilot Firm on Holding Fast Against 'Corruption' During Vasundhra Raje's Regime in Rajasthan Today, Congress Says It Would Amount to Anti-Party Activity.

Sachin Pilot Begins One-Day Fast at Shaheed Smarak:

#WATCH | Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot on a daylong fast calling for action against alleged corruption during the previous Vasundhara Raje-led government in the state pic.twitter.com/MCav6OinIQ — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) April 11, 2023

Pilot said: "No action was taken on corruption allegations during the Vasundhara government. While being in the opposition, we had promised that an inquiry would be conducted. As 6-7 months are left for the election, questions could be raised if there was any alliance between Gehlot and Raje. Action will have to be taken soon to prove that it is not. Congress workers should also feel that there is no difference between our words and actions."

On Monday, hours ahead of Pilot's, the Congress state in-charge, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa termed the move as being against the party interest and an "anti-party activity". Sachin Pilot Attacks Ashok Gehlot, Demands Action Over ‘Corruption' During BJP Rule in Rajasthan.

"Sachin Pilot's day-long fast tomorrow (Tuesday) is against the party interests and is anti-party activity. If there is any issue with his own government, it can be discussed in the party forums instead of in the media and public," he said in a statement.

"I have been an AICC in-charge for the last 5 months and Pilot has never discussed this issue with me. I am in touch with him and I still appeal for calm dialogue since he is an indisputable asset to the Congress," Randhawa added.

