Aizawl, Aug 14 (PTI) Mizoram reported 114 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, 25 less than the previous day, taking the tally to 2,35,079, a health official said.

The state had reported 139 new cases on Saturday. Mizoram's coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 717, with no reports of any new fatality, he said.

Also Read | Watch Now | How the Samoothiri Kings of Kozhikode Valiantly Fought the Sinister Designs of … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

Of the new cases, Siaha district reported the highest at 44, followed by Aizawl (19) and Saitual (15).

The state now has 819 active coronavirus cases.

Also Read | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Urges People To Avoid Visiting River Banks After Yamuna Water-Level Rises.

A total of 157 people were discharged from various COVID-19 care centres on Sunday, increasing the total number of recoveries to 2,33,543.

The discharge rate stood at 99.35 per cent and the death rate at 0.30 per cent.

The single-day positivity rate increased to 25.68 per cent from 21.22 per cent on the previous day as the fresh cases were detected from 444 samples tested on Saturday, the official said.

The state has tested more than 19.62 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far.

It has given 16,92,936 doses of vaccines, including 8,73,295 first doses, 7,34,223 second doses and 85,418 precaution doses till Saturday, the state health department said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)