Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], November 29 (ANI): Sixteen new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported here on Sunday, according to the State Department of Information and Public Relations.

With this, as many as 3,822 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded here, including 3,425 discharged cases and 392 active cases.

Besides, five people also succumbed to the deadly virus on Sunday, as per the state government's data.

Meanwhile, India reported 41,322 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the tally to 93,51,110 comp-rising of 87,59,969 recoveries and 4,54,940 active cases, as per the Union Health Ministry and Family Welfare. (ANI)

