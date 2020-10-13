Aizawl, Oct 13 (PTI) Mizoram on Tuesday reported 18 new cases of COVID-19, taking the state's tally to 2,202, according to an official statement.

Among those who tested positive in the last 24 hours are six Army personnel stationed at Vairengte on the Mizoram- Assam border, it said.

Besides, five personnel of the Assam Rifles posted in Lunglei were also diagnosed with COVID-19, the statement issued by the Information and Public Relations Department said.

The Armymen will be sent to a military hospital in Assam for treatment, it said.

Two employees of Counter-Insurgency and Jungle Warfare School (CIJWS) in Vairengte are also among the fresh cases, it said.

There are 156 active cases in the state at present, while 2,046 people have recovered.

Mizoram has so far tested 89,795 samples for COVID-19, it said.

The state has not reported any fatality related to the coronavirus.

