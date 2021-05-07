Aizawl, May 7 (PTI) At least 184 people, including six police personnel, who recently returned from West Bengal after election duty, tested positive for coronavirus in Mizoram, pushing the tally to 7,147, an official said on Friday.

Of the fresh cases, 146 infections were reported from Aizawl, 11 from Lawngtlai and nine from Kolasib, among other districts.

The northeastern state now has 1,779 active cases, while 5,351 people have recovered from the disease, he said.

The death toll due to the contagion stood at 17.

The state has conducted 3,23,271 sample tests till date, including 3,230 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer Lalzawmi said 2,23,805 people have been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine so far.

