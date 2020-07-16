Aizawl, Jul 16 (PTI) At least 29 more people, including 13 Assam Rifles jawans have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Mizoram in the last 24 hours, taking the states tally to 267, an official statement said on Thursday.

Besides the 13 Assam Rifles staffers, the newly infected people included five Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) staffer.

The statement said that the Assam Rifles personnel are posted at Zokhawsang near Aizawl while the five BSF employees and the NDRF staffer are stationed at Vanhne in Lunglei district and Lungverh, near the state capital, respectively.

Ten civilians who were also found infected with COVID-19 were returnees.

Nine of them - seven men and two women are residents of Lawngtlai district and they have returned from Assam and Bihar. A 3-year-old girl, who belongs to Mamit district, has come back from Arunachal Pradesh, it said.

Meanwhile, a woman recovered from the disease and was discharged from the Zoram Medical College on Thursday.

The state now has 107 active cases, while 160 people have cured of the infection.

