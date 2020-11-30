Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], November 30 (ANI): Mizoram reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the number of cases in the state to 3,826.

According to the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Government of Mizoram, the total discharged cases in the state are 3,440. The active cases in the state are 381, while the death toll due to the infection is at five.

Also Read | Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Amarinder Singh and Other Leaders Greet People on 551st Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

The three new cases were confirmed through Rapid Antigen Test and no cases were reported by TrueNat. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)