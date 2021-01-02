Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], January 2 (ANI): Mizoram has registered three new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours which pushed the infection tally to 4,219, according to the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Government of Mizoram.

As per the state government, the total discharged cases in the state are 4,100. The active cases in the state are 111, while the death toll due to the infection is at eight.

The three new cases were confirmed through the Rapid Antigen Test. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)