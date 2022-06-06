Aizawl, Jun 6 (PTI) Mizoram reported four fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, the lowest single-day spike this year, taking the tally to 2,28,404, a health department official said on Monday.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 700 as no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

The single-day positivity rate increased to 9.76 per cent from 3.54 per cent the previous as the four cases were detected from 41 samples tested, the official said.

The state had reported nine COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

Mizoram now has 105 active COVID-19 cases, while 2,27,599 people have recovered from the infection, including five persons on Sunday.

The northeastern state has tested more than 19.31 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far.

According to state immunisation officer Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 8.6 lakh people have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine till Saturday.

