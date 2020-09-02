Mizoram (Aizawl) [India], September 2 (ANI): Eight new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram in the last 24 hours, taking the state tally to 1,020, informed Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Mizoram on Wednesday.

Out of the total, 610 patients have been discharged and at present, the active cases stand at 410.

Also Read | Redmi 9A Smartphone Launching Today in India at 12 Noon, Watch LIVE Streaming of Redmi's Launch Event.

No deaths have been reported so far from the infection in the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)