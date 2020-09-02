Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi will officially launch the Redmi 9A budget smartphone in the Indian market today. Redmi 9 series comprises of Redmi 9 & Redmi 9 Prime. This will be the third model under the Redmi 9 series. The online launch event will commence at 12 noon via Redmi's official YouTube & other social media accounts. Interested users can also watch the live telecast of the event by clicking on the below-embedded video. Redmi 9A India Launch on September 2, 2020; India Sale Slated for September 4.

Redmi 9A was launched in Malaysia alongside Redmi 9C this June. The Redmi 9A India model will succeed the Redmi 8A that was introduced in September last year.

Aa raha hai #DeshKaSmartphone! Less than 1 day to go for the launch of #Redmi9A. Tune in with us tomorrow at 12 noon: https://t.co/29S8qqR5CM pic.twitter.com/1dv0Mjx2ZN — Redmi India - #Redmi9 is here! (@RedmiIndia) September 1, 2020

In terms of specifications, Redmi 9A is expected to feature a 6.53-inch HD+ waterdrop notch display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels.

Redmi 9A (Photo Credits: Redmi India)

For optics, the smartphone is likely to sport a single 13MP shooter with an f/2.2 lens. At the front, there could be a 5MP selfie snapper.

The budget phone is rumoured to be powered by MediaTek Helio G25 SoC. The smartphone is likely to run on Android 10 based MIUI 12 operating system. The device was launched in Malaysia in a sole 2GB RAM + 32GB internal storage.

According to the reports, Redmi 9A India model could come in 4GB & 64GB, 4GB & 128GB variants. As per the poster shared by the company, Redmi 9A will be sold on September 4, 2020. Pricing & other specifications of Redmi 9A will be revealed during its launch event.

