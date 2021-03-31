Aizawl, Mar 31 (PTI) Mizoram's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 4,473 on Wednesday after five people, including an 81-year-old woman, tested positive for the virus, an official said.

The state now has 28 active cases, while 4,434 people have recovered from the disease so far.

A total of 11 people have died due to the contagion, the official said, adding, Mizoram has tested 2,52,400 samples.

