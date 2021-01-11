Aizawl, Jan 11 (PTI) Mizoram on Monday reported a single COVID-19 case, taking the coronavirus caseload in the state to 4,293, an official said.

The patient, a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan had returned from Assam recently and was placed under quarantine since his arrival in the state, the official said, adding that the patient is asymptomatic.

The state now has 92 active COVID-19 cases, while 4,192 people have recovered from the virus, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state so far is nine.

Mizoram has tested 1,87,079 samples for COVID-19 till date, of which 2.29 per cent were found positive for the virus, the official added.

