Aizawl, Jul 8 (PTI) A 40-km road linking the town of Bairabi with Mamit district in Mizoram was declared a national highway on Friday by the Centre, an official in Aizawl said.

MP K Vanlalvena and State Road and Infrastructure Development Board vice-chairman H Lalzirliana recently met Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, urging him to convert the Bairabi-Mamit Road into double lane and declare it a national highway.

Also Read | Bharat Alt Fuel to Set Up Greenfield EV Manufacturing Unit in Tamil Nadu; to Invest Rs 250 Crore.

As assured by Gadkari, the Centre issued a notification, making the road a part of NH-6, the official said.

The NH-6 branches off from NH-27 in Assam's Jorhat, and connects Shillong in Meghalaya, and then enters Mizoram at Bairabi, linking Kawnpui, Aizawl, Selling, Lumtui, Khawthlir, Tuisen, Neihdawn and Champhai, before terminating at Zokhawthar on the India-Myanmar border.

Also Read | Amarnath Cloudburst: 2 Dead After Cloudburst Near Lower Holy Cave in Nallah, Rescue Operations by Police, NDRF and SFs Underway.

Now, from Bairabi, it will lead to western Mizoram and terminate at the junction with NH-108 near Mamit town.

An official statement said the new highway would immensely benefit the people of Mamit district as it would facilitate easier and speedy movement of commodities.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)