Aizawl, Jul 17 (PTI) Mizoram has incurred losses to the tune of Rs 963.14 crore due to the outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF), which resulted in the deaths of 68,172 pigs since 2021, the state's Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department said on Thursday.

More than Rs 14 crore has been disbursed to compensate farmers, whose pigs were culled during 2021-2023 to prevent the spread of the disease, it said.

The ASF outbreak was first reported at Lungsen village in south Mizoram's Lunglei district near the Bangladesh border on March 21, 2021, according to data available with the department.

Between January and July 17 this year, 5,871 pigs have died due to ASF and 1,942 animals were culled, it said.

The northeastern state suffered losses to the tune of Rs 66.51 crore due to ASF outbreak till July 16 in 2025, the data showed. In 2024, the total losses amounted to around Rs 336.4 crore, Rs 334.14 crore in 2021 and Rs 210 crore in 2022.

The outbreak, which is now considered endemic, has affected 10,468 families since 2021, it said.

A total of 51,301 pigs have been culled during the period.

