Aizawl, May 8 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Thursday laid the foundation stone for a Rs 20.64-crore mega egg production farm in Thenzawl in Serchhip district.

The chief minister also laid the foundation stone for a bailey bridge in Dilpui, a natural lake and a popular tourist destination, and inaugurated a centre for conservation of mithun, a bovine, in the town.

Also Read | Cash Recovery Row: CJI Sanjiv Khanna Recommends Impeachment of Justice Yashwant Varma, Says Sources.

Speaking on the occasion, Lalduhoma said that Mizoram consumes over Rs 22 crore worth of eggs per year, and the state is lacking in mass production farms.

During the North Eastern Council (NEC)'s plenary session held in Meghalaya's Shillong in January, Lalduhoma had stressed the need for establishing mega egg production farms in Mizoram.

Also Read | 'Pakistan Tried to Hit Indian Military Targets Last Night, Were Neutralised': Women Officers Sofiya Qureshi and Vyomika Singh Tell the Nation.

He said that the mega farm, when completed, is expected to produce 70,000 eggs per day.

The event was attended by Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister C.

Lalsawivunga, Rural Development Minister Lalnilawma and Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) legislator V. Malsawmtluanga.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)