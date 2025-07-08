Aizawl, Jul 8 (PTI) The Mizoram government on Tuesday urged the Centre to take steps to improve livestock, dairy and fishery sectors in the state, an official statement said.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma, who is in New Delhi, met Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying George Kurian and had discussions in this regard, it said.

Lalduhoma also presented five proposals, including an integrated aqua park at Zawlnuam in Mamit district, and urged the Union minister to expedite approvals and sanctions for the projects, it said.

Kurian assured the chief minister that he would look into the proposals and extend his support for their approval and implementation, the statement added.

