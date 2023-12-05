Aizawl, Dec 5 (PTI) Mizoram's outgoing chief minister Zoramthanga on Tuesday resigned as the Mizo National Front (MNF) president after the party suffered defeat in the assembly polls.

In his resignation letter sent to MNF senior vice president Tawnluia, Zoramthanga said he took moral responsibility as the president of the party for its poll debacle.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Road Accident: Seven Tourists From Kerala Killed in Zojila Pass Accident after Vehicle Plunges into deep gorge (Watch Video).

"The MNF fails to win the state assembly polls. In this regard, I take moral responsibility as party chief. Considering that it is my obligation as the MNF president, I do hereby tender resignation from the president post and kindly request you to accept the same," he said in the letter.

MNF got only 10 seats this election, down from its tally of 26 in the 2018 assembly polls.

Also Read | Not in Race for MP CM's Post, Announces Shivraj Singh Chouhan Amid Speculations on Next Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)