Aizawl, Dec 15 (PTI) Days after quitting the Mizo National Front (MNF) party, Kali Kumar Tongchangya on Friday resigned as chairman of Mizoram's Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC), an official said.

Tongchangya submitted his resignation letter to Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, the official said.

Also Read | Stroke After COVID-19 Vaccine: People With Blood Group O Most at Risk of Stroke After Taking Oxford-AstraZeneca Vaccine, Says Study.

The Chakma leader had quit the MNF and joined the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) on December 8. Along with him, five BJP members in the CADC also joined the ZPM, the current ruling party of the state.

Sources said that Tongchangya and other members are trying to form a ZPM-led council in the CADC.

Also Read | Bihar: Undertrial Prisoner 'Chote Sarkar' Gunned Down Inside Court Premises in Danapur, Two Arrested (Watch Video).

The CADC is is one of the three autonomous district councils of Mizoram. It was created in 1972 under the sixth schedule of the constitution of India for Chakma tribe in Mizoram.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)