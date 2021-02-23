Jaipur, Feb 23 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday said its MLAs in Rajasthan should have raised issues individually instead of collectively sending a letter, after 20-odd legislators wrote to the party's state president complaining over the way time was being allocated to members by the legislature party leaders in the assembly.

At the same time, the BJP's national general secretary Arun Singh sought to downplay the letter episode and the talk of factional fighting that it has fuelled, saying it is “not a big issue” and the party has "only one group".

The letter by the MLAs led by senior BJP MLA Kailash Meghwal, who is considered close to former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, urged BJP's Rajasthan unit president Satish Poonia to instruct Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria and Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore to allocate equal time to all party MLAs without any bias to raise public issues in the assembly.

The BJP's state in charge said that he has not seen the contents of the letter and the matter would be looked into.

“I have not seen the contents of the letter. We would talk about it in the party. This may be a big issue for the media but not for the party. We have only one group and one party and that is BJP,” Arun Singh told reporters after the core committee meeting, which was also attended by Raje who had skipped an earlier meeting.

However, he said, instead of collectively writing the letter, those who might have any issues should have talked within the party on an individual level.

Singh said that party workers and leaders should work to promote the organisation instead of individual interests.

“All should work together and should focus on throwing the Congress government, which has failed on all fronts, out of the power. I would say to all the party workers that this should be our broader vision,” he said.

Singh said that the party will hold an agitation in the state from March 6 to 14 against the Congress government.

He also said that the BJP national president JP Nadda will address the party's state executive meeting here on March 2.

Other issues like the party's performance in Panchayati Raj and civic bodies elections, preparations for the upcoming bypolls, etc. were discussed in the meeting.

Singh exuded confidence that BJP will win all pcoming elections including assembly polls in West Bengal and bypolls in four assembly seats in Rajasthan.

Replied to queries, Singh said he was not aware of any plans of Raje to carry out a "religious yatra" next month.

The BJP leader said that the party under the leadership of state president Satish Poonia is doing well in the state.

