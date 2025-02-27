Guntur (Andhra Pradesh)[India], February 27 (ANI) : Voting for the the Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) polls in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh got underway on Thursday, with voting taking place from 8 am to 4 pm. The counting of votes will be done on March 3.

Former minister and MLC candidate for Guntur and Krishna districts, Alapati Rajendra Prasad, cast his vote at the Government Women's Polytechnic College in Gujjanagundla, Guntur, on Thursday.

Also Read | Telangana Tunnel Accident: Rescue Operations Intensified by Removing Obstacles To Reach 8 Persons Who Remain Trapped in Collapsed SLBC Tunnel (Watch Videos).

Speaking to ANI, MLC Prasad said, "The voters across 483 booths in 33 constituencies were turning out in large numbers to support the NDA government. He further added that the survival of the state depended on the NDA's leadership, emphasizing that people had endured hardships under the previous government."

"The people have suffered under the previous government, and that is why they are now supporting the NDA and voting for its leadership," he told ANI.

Also Read | Pune Bus Rape Case: Manhunt Continues for Accused Dattatray Gade, INR 1 Lakh Reward Announced for Information Leading to Arrest.

PDF party candidate K.S. Lakshmana Rao also cast his vote. The main contest is between Alapati Rajendra Prasad, the alliance candidate, and PDF candidate K.S. Lakshmana Rao, despite a total of 25 candidates being in the fray.

In Guntur district, 483 polling centres were set up, with 144 identified as sensitive. A total of 3,47,116 voters exercised their franchise.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council polls, Bharatiya Janata Party state president and MP Daggubati Purandeswari urged support for Alapati Rajendra Prasad.

In a video released by BJP Andhra Pradesh on their official 'X' handle, Purandeswari said, "From the Krishna and Guntur district graduates' constituency, the alliance parties have fielded the candidate Alapati Rajendra Prasad. Vote for him as your first preference and help him win. Rajendra Prasad is an experienced leader who can raise the voice of graduates and employees in the assembly to resolve their issues."

"We have seen the previous government give many promises to unemployed youth but fail to fulfil them. After the alliance government came into power, priority was being given to providing employment. Graduates should elect Alapati Rajendra Prasad to pave the way for securing their rights", she added .(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)