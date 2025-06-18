Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 18 (ANI): Telangana Jagruthi president and BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha has made a strong warning to the state government, stating that if 42 per cent reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) is not implemented in the upcoming local body elections, hundreds of nominations will be filed in every village across the state as a form of protest, a release said.

Speaking to the media at her residence, on Wednesday, MLC Kavitha criticized Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for failing to raise the BC reservation bill issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, despite having visited Delhi numerous times. She sarcastically remarked that Revanth could earn a Guinness World Record for the most visits to Delhi without achieving any results. MLC Kavitha alleged that the Chief Minister was not genuinely committed to securing approval for the BC Bill, as per release.

Also Read | Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Member Arrested: Ahmedabad Crime Branch Apprehends History Sheeter Manoj Aka Chakki Shankarlal Salvi From Rajasthan's Udaipur After 3-Year Hunt.

Kavitha also ridiculed the BJP's plan to organize a "Telangana Vikasit Yatra" in support of the BC Bill. She stated that unless the BJP clearly supports the BC Bill, people will not trust their political moves, regardless of how many rallies they organize, as per the release.

Highlighting the intensifying agitation, Kavitha announced a massive "Rail Roko" protest on July 17 demanding BC reservations. She urged citizens to reschedule any travel plans between July 16 and 18. She noted that various caste-based organizations, including SC and ST groups, are extending support to the Telangana Jagruthi movement.

Also Read | Diarrhoea Outbreak in Odisha: 2 More Patients Die in Jajpur District; Toll Touches 13.

Earlier in March, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking an appointment to discuss two bills passed by the Telangana Legislative Assembly that proposed 42 per cent reservation for backwards classes in education, jobs, and local bodies.

He also suggested a meeting with leaders from various political parties in Telangana, including Congress, BRS, BJP, AIMIM, and CPI, to seek the central government's support for these bills. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)