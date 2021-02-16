Mumbai, Feb 16 (PTI) Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) chief R A Rajiv on Tuesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here in connection with the case related to Tops Group, an official said.

The central agency had earlier questioned Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik and his son in this case of alleged money laundering.

MMRDA is a planning body for Mumbai region which is controlled by the Maharashtra government.

The IAS officer appeared at the ED office at Ballard Estate in South Mumbai in the afternoon after he was summoned in the case.

His statement was recorded and he left around 7.30 pm, the official said.

The case relates to a complaint lodged by Ramesh Iyyer, a former employee of Tops Group. Iyyer had alleged that in 2014, under a contract with the MMRDA for supply of 350 to 500 security guards, the security firm provided only 70 per cent of the agreed number.

Some of the money paid by the MMRDA went to private accounts of the accused, he claimed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)