Thane, Oct 28 (PTI) A local leader of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) was killed in Ambarnath area in the district on Wednesday, the police said.

Rakesh Patil, vice president of Ambarnath town unit of the MNS, was attacked with sharp weapons by four men at Palegaon on Wednesday evening, they said. A badly injured Patil was rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

ACP (Ambarnath Division) V S Narale said the motive behind the killing was not known yet, but the police have detained four suspects.

Further probe is on, he said.

