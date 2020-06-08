India News | MNS Seeks New Survey of Hawkers in Thane Municipal Corporation

Thane, Jun 8 (PTI) The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has demanded a fresh survey of hawkers in the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) area in the wake of reverse migration of thousands of vendors to their home states amidst the lockdown.

In his letter to municipal commissioner, Sandeep Pachange of the student wing of the MNS demanded that hawking licenses be issued to Marathi-speaking youths.

Also Read | Shajapur Nursing Home in MP Sealed After 80-Year-Old Man Was Tied to Bed for Non-Payment of Bills; Hospital Registration Cancelled.

The MNS has also proposed a 'Business on Wheels' model for Maharashtrian small-scale entrepreneurs to avoid issues like hawking on busy footpaths and sidewalks.

The Thane Municipal Corporation had conducted a survey of hawkers last year.

Also Read | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Slams Maharashtra Govt's Handling of COVID-19 Outbreak: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 8, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)