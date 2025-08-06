Bishramganj (Tripura) [India], August 6 (ANI): A disturbing incident of harassment has been reported in Tripura's Bishramganj area, where a young air hostess was allegedly molested by a male passenger on a moving bus. The incident triggered a tense situation, leading to vandalism at the Bishramganj motor stand.

According to police sources, the 19-year-old air hostess, who had arrived in Agartala from Guwahati, was travelling to Sonamura subdivision when a male passenger sitting next to her began behaving obscenely around 7:30 pm.

The young woman immediately contacted her family members, who rushed to the Bishramganj motor stand to confront the accused. However, before the bus reached the stand, the man reportedly fled the scene. Enraged by his escape, a mob gathered at the motor stand and vandalised the bus, smashing its windows and creating a volatile situation.

Upon receiving the information, police from Bishramganj and Bishalgarh police stations, along with the District Superintendent of Police, swiftly arrived at the spot. They intervened to bring the situation under control and escorted the passengers to the police station.

The situation is now calm, but a manhunt has been launched to identify and arrest the accused. The quick and decisive action by the police has been praised for preventing the situation from escalating further. An investigation is currently underway. (ANI)

