Imphal, Dec 5 (PTI) The Manipur government on Thursday extended the suspension of mobile internet for two days in nine districts of the state till December 7.

An order issued by the Home Department said the suspension was extended in Imphal West, Imphal East, Kakching, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Pherzawl and Jiribam till 5.15 pm of December 7.

Also Read | Devendra Fadnavis Takes Oath As Maharashtra CM, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar As Deputy CMs in Presence of PM Narendra Modi (Watch Videos).

"The state government after reviewing the prevailing law and order situation and its correlation with the general operation of internet services has decided to continue suspension of mobile internet and mobile data services, including VSATs and VPN services...,” it said.

Internet services have been temporarily suspended since November 16, after violence broke out in the state following the recovery of the bodies of three women and three children in Jiri and Barak rivers in Manipur and Assam, respectively.

Also Read | Salman Khan Was Initial Target of Baba Siddique's Attackers, Murder Plan Disrupted by Actor's Tight Security - Reports.

The Manipur government had conditionally lifted the suspension on broadband services on November 19, considering the hardships faced by common people, healthcare facilities, educational institutions and other offices.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)