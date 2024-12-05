In a startling revelation, the accused in the murder of politician Baba Siddique have confessed that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was their original target. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol Bishnoi were responsible for the attack that led to Siddique's death. For the unaware, on October 12, 2023, 66-year-old Baba Siddique was fatally shot by three assailants outside his son's office building in Mumbai's Bandra East. He succumbed to his injuries after being rushed to Lilavati Hospital. Salman Khan's Safety in Question After Security Breach on Mumbai Set.

Salman Khan Was Original Target & Not Baba Siddique?

Reportedly, according to crime branch officials, the shooters were initially assigned to assassinate Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. However, due to his extensive security, their plan was thwarted. As a result, they shifted their focus to Baba Siddique, making him their new target. Multiple rounds were fired at Siddique, who later succumbed to his injuries. Reports also suggest that the politician's son Zeeshan was a target but narrowly escaped the attack by leaving the office shortly before the assailants arrived. ‘Should I Call Bishnoi?’: Salman Khan Faces Security Threat on Mumbai Set, Intruder Threatens Crew With Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s Name.

Salman Khan With Baba Siddique

Salman Khan's Security Breached In Mumbai

Following the tragic murder of Baba Siddique, security measures around Salman Khan have been significantly tightened. In a recent incident on December 4, a man was detained after illegally accessing Salman Khan's film set in Mumbai. The intruder allegedly threatened a bodyguard, invoking the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The man was apprehended at Shivaji Park in Mumbai and reportedly questioned, "Bishnoi ko bulau kya?"

Why Bishnoi Gang is Targeting Salman Khan?

The Bishnoi gang, notorious for the 2022 murder of musician Sidhu Moose Wala, has declared its intent to eliminate Salman Khan. The gang's animosity stems from Khan's alleged involvement in the 1998 poaching of blackbucks near Jodhpur during the filming of Hum Saath Saath Hain. The Bishnoi community, which reveres the blackbuck as a sacred animal, has been deeply offended by this alleged act.

