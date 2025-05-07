New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Mock drills were conducted at several Delhi Metro stations on Wednesday to strengthen emergency preparedness, with staff being trained to assist commuters, carry out evacuation procedures and maintain calm during any emergency situation.

The drills were organised at nine stations, including Rohini Sectors 18 and 19, Rajiv Chowk, Dwarka Sector 10, Khan Market, Vinobapuri, South Extension, Botanical Garden, Greater Kailash and Airport Terminal-3, said an official.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) coordinated with multiple agencies such as the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Civil Defence and the local administration, he said.

During the exercises, station staff were guided through standard response protocols tailored to different emergency scenarios, he said.

The drill involved coordinated action between various agencies, focusing on safe and swift evacuation, communication with commuters, assisting injured and also about staffs own safety, said the official.

The DMRC officials said the Corporation extended full cooperation to all participating agencies and reiterated its commitment to passenger safety and readiness for any unforeseen situation.

