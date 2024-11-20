Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20 (ANI): Maharashtra is gearing up for a smooth electoral process as the state prepares for voting on today.

With polling set to begin at 7 AM, authorities are leaving no stone unturned to ensure a seamless election day experience.

Mock polls were successfully conducted in key locations including Amravati, Baramati, Colaba, Gondia, and Nagpur to test the efficiency of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and the overall voting process.

Visual from Amravati booth no -175, Harikisan maloo school.

Visual from Baramati booth no- 101, Saval.

Visual from Colaba booth.

Visual from Gondia booth 286, NMD College.

Visual from Nagpur from polling center.

Election officials have been working around the clock to finalise preparations, while security arrangements have been tightened across polling booths to ensure a peaceful and orderly voting experience for all citizens.

Polling across 288 assembly seats in the state will be watched closely, with several constituencies throwing up intriguing battles.

Voter turnout remains a critical focus, with both the Election Commission and local initiatives urging citizens to exercise their franchise.

Key leaders in the fray include Chief Minister Eknath Shinde from Kopri- Pachpakhadi, where he faces Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Kedar Prakash Dighe.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is contesting from his stronghold, Nagpur South West, against Congress' Prafulla Gudadhe.

Meanwhile, NCP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is vying to retain Baramati, a traditional stronghold of the Pawar family, against Yungendra Pawar of NCP (SP). (ANI)

