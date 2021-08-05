Kolkata, Aug 5 (PTI) Modalities of the functioning of a two-man commission set up by the Mamata Banerjee government to probe into alleged phone tapping of various persons using Pegasus software will be finalised during meetings with panel member, ex-Supreme Court judge Madan B Lokur, this weekend, its other constituent Justice (retd) Jyotirmoy Bhattacharya said on Thursday.

The inquiry commission is functional and it has already invited statements from the public with regard to the alleged interception of mobile phones of various police officials, politicians, journalists, members of the judiciary and activists of West Bengal, Justice (retd) Bhattacharya told PTI.

"Justice Lokur is coming (to Kolkata) this weekend. We will then hold meetings where modalities will be finalised," the former chief justice of the Calcutta High Court said.

A notice inviting people having knowledge of the facts and circumstances on the issue to give their statements was published in various newspapers on Thursday in reference to a gazette notification by the West Bengal government on appointment of the "Justice Lokur and Justice Bhattacharya Commission of Inquiry" on July 26.

The notice invited people to submit their statements within 30 days accompanied by an affidavit sworn in support of the averments made by the person.

"Office has already been allotted and work is on there. Hopefully, everything will be ready in about 10 to 15 days. However, the commission is functional and we have assumed charge," Justice (retd) Bhattacharya said adding that it will take some time for the hearings to commence.

He said that the process of setting up infrastructure for the commission was in progress and secretaries and some other staff have been appointed.

A massive political row has erupted last month after media reports claimed that the Pegasus spyware was used to infiltrate phones and conduct surveillance on political leaders, government officials and journalists across the country.

According to reports, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, a nephew of the West Bengal chief minister, and poll strategist Prashant Kishor were among the potential targets of the spyware during the assembly elections held earlier in the state.

The commission has been mandated to enquire into whether "any incidences of reported interception have occurred," state and non-state actors who were involved in such reported interception and mechanism used for "such reported interception."

It will also enquire into "whether any software such as Pegasus of NSO Group Technologies located at Herzliya, Israel, and/or any spyware and/or malware of any other organisation had been in use and/or currently being used to conduct such reported interception."

The commission will also enquire into the legality of any such alleged interception, if found to be true.

