New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) The Election Commission on Friday lifted the model code of conduct which was in force in five states where assembly polls were held recently.

The model code of conduct came into place on January 8 in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur where polls were held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7.

Also Read | Bihar Legislative Council Elections 2022: BJP Releases List of 12 Candidates.

The results were announced on Thursday in which the BJP won Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Manipur. On its own it has touched the halfway mark in Goa. Punjab was won by the AAP.

In a communication to the cabinet secretary and chief secretaries of Assam and the five states, the commission said after the declaration of results, the model code has ceased to be in force.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: 16-Year-Old Teen Drugged and Raped by 4 Men for Over 6 Days.

"Now, that the results in respect of general elections to state legislative assemblies of Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, 2022 and bye election for one assembly constituency in Assam have been declared by the respective returning officers, the Model Code of Conduct has ceased to be in operation with immediate effect except in the districts of Uttar Pradesh where Model Code is in force due to biennial election to local authorities' constituencies of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council," the letter said.

The model code is a set of guidelines, issued by the Election Commission, for political parties, candidates, government and the party in power during elections concerning speeches, announcements, election manifestos and general conduct.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)