New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) The Centre will encourage opening new theatres to ensure that film goers have more avenues to enjoy the magic of movies on the big screen, Information and Broadcasting Secretary Apurva Chandra said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the inaugural session of FICCI Frames in Mumbai, Chandra said the Centre will also work with state governments to formulate a 'Model Theatre Policy' with an aim to reverse the decline in the number of theatres across the country.

Chandra said the recent experiment of bringing down movie ticket prices to Rs 75 to mark the National Cinema Day had seen filmgoers flock to theatres in huge numbers.

"This shows that if price points are right, people can afford theatres. The craving to go to the theatres is there. So we need to work on how we can bring people back to theatres," Chandra said.

"We will assign the Film Facilitation Office to work with 'Invest India' to come up with a single-window portal for opening theatres so that more and more theatres can come up and the public gets more avenues to watch the magic of films," he said.

The secretary said he also had a fruitful meeting with some stalwarts of the film industry on Monday on the proposed amendments to the Cinematograph Act.

"All stakeholders present supported the proposed amendments for introduction of anti-piracy provisions and age classification with UA category," Chandra said.

Chandra said with the support of the film industry, the government plans to table the amended Bill in the winter session of Parliament.

