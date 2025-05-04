New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Lawrence Wong on his resounding victory in the general election in Singapore and said he looks forward to continuing working closely with him.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and his ruling People's Action Party (PAP) won by a landslide, taking 87 of the 97 parliamentary seats in the general election held on Saturday, and will form the next government in Singapore.

Also Read | Hosur Shocker: Tamil Nadu Gym Trainer Arrested for Allegedly Tying and Gagging Wife to Death During Bondage Sex; Family Claims Murder.

"Heartiest congratulations @LawrenceWongST on your resounding victory in the general elections. India and Singapore share a strong and multifaceted partnership, underpinned by close people-to-people ties," Modi said in a post on X.

The prime minister said he looks forward to work with his Singaporean counterpart to further advance the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

Also Read | NEET UG 2025: Over 22.7 Lakh Candidates to Appear for Exam Today Amid Tight Security Measures.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)