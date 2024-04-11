Karauli (Rajasthan) [India], April 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that despite decades of Congress' "Gareebi Hatao" campaign, it was Modi's government that lifted 25 crore Indians out of poverty.

He said that while Congress neglected the farmers, the BJP is working to make them prosperous.

"The Lok Sabha election of 2024 is an election to provide new energy to the Vikshit Bharat campaign. In the last 10 years, the BJP has brought solutions to those problems that the Congress had given up. Congress gave the slogan 'Gareebi Hatao' for decades but Modi brought 25 crore Indians out of poverty. Congress left farmers alone, but the BJP government is working to make farmers prosperous. Today, 10 crore farmers are receiving Kisan Samman Nidhi," the PM said while addressing a public meeting in Rajasthan's Karauli.

PM Modi expressed confidence in BJP's victory in Rajasthan. He claimed that Congress's defeat is certain. "Congress ki vidaai pakki hai...Congress ke jadugaar sahib (Ex-CM Ashok Gehlot) ab kuch hi din ke liye kursi par hain," he said.

"This is a land of 'Bhakti' and 'Shakti'... Your blessings and the huge number of youth and women present here are a huge message for the country. The results of June 4 are clearly visible in Karuli today. Karauli is saying '4 June, 400 paar'," he added.

The Prime Minister stated that in the past, Dalits and tribals suffered under Congress' arrogance, but under his leadership for the past 10 years, aid has been provided to the poor for various issues.

"The lives of our Dalits and tribals were full of struggle because of Congress' arrogance. The son of a poor person is a 'Pradhan Sevak' for the last 10 years, the poor are getting relief from various problems," he said.

PM Modi accused the INDIA bloc of protecting corrupt individuals and stated that no matter how many threats are given to him, the corrupt have to go to jail.

"Strict action is being taken against corruption all over the country. The people of INDI Alliance are getting together against Modi. On one hand, there is Modi who calls to remove corruption, and on the other hand, it is they who want to save the corrupt... No matter how many threats are given to Modi, the corrupt have to go to jail. This is Modi's guarantee," he said.

The Lok Sabha election in Rajsathan's Karauli-Dholpur parliamentary constituency will be held on April 19.

Notably, Rajasthan sends 25 MPs to the Lok Sabha. The polling will be held in two phases on April 19 and 26. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

The BJP had won all 25 seats in the state in 2014. In 2019, the BJP-led alliance won all 25 seats, with the BJP winning 24. (ANI)

