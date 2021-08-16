Jamalpur (Gurgaon), Aug 16 (PTI) The Narendra Modi government has done a lot of work for the welfare of backward classes without hurting the interests of those from the general category as social justice is at the core of the BJP's ideology, Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav said on Monday.

Yadav started his “Jan Ashirwad” yatra from Gurgaon and was joined by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar who indicated that the Union minister could be the face of the saffron party in the state in future.

The first phase of Yadav's yatra concluded with a public rally in his ancestral village of Jamalpur.

Speaking during the rally, Yadav said social justice is at the core of the BJP's ideology while citing several measures taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the upliftment of backward classes, including OBCs and SCs.

"Modi government has done the maximum work for upliftment of backwards, including OBCs and SCs, while also safeguarding the interests of people from the general category,” Yadav said.

He said it was the Modi government which ensured 10 per cent reservation for the economically weak in general category to establish an egalitarian society.

Besides Khattar, Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar, state BJP chief OP Dhankar and various party MPs and MLAs were in attendance at the rally.

Heaping praises on Yadav, the Haryana chief minister said he has grown through the ranks of the party with his sheer hard work.

In an apparent indication about Yadav's future role in the state, Khattar said, "For how long people like me who are in their 60s will continue... age is by your (Yadav) side, you are young, you are the son of Haryana."

Khattar said the prime minister has inducted Yadav in his cabinet as “he must have seen something” in him.

The chief minister also announced that an Ayurvedic college will be built in Jamalpur, a demand made by Yadav on the same stage while addressing the gathering.

