Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 16 (ANI): Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy said that 'Modi guarantee vans' were moving in every village in the entire country under the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra and it would be carried out till January 25 in the state too.

G Kishan Reddy said, "As per the direction of PM Modi, across the country, in the name of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, Modi guarantee vans are moving in every village in the country. We are putting efforts to explain to people about 'Modi schemes' by going to all the villages...till January 25, this programme will continue in Telangana as well."

He further said that along with the vans the revenue officials, bank officials and agriculture officials were also reaching out to the public.

"In every village effort is being made to spread information on schemes of PM Modi. We are trying to provide ration cards, aadhar cards, gas connections, bank accounts in every house in the villages. We are also informing where people have to go to get Aadhar cards and loans. We are informing farmers about new technologies and agriculture schemes," he added.

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is being undertaken across the country to attain saturation of flagship schemes of the government by ensuring that the benefits of these schemes reach all targeted beneficiaries in a time-bound manner.

On 5th January 2024, Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra crossed a major milestone as the number of participants in the Yatra crossed 10 crore. This staggering number, which was reached within 50 days of the launch of the Yatra, indicates the profound impact and unmatched ability of the Yatra to unite people across the nation towards a shared vision of Viksit Bharat. (ANI)

