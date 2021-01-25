New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador an early recovery from COVID-19.

Obrador has announced that he has tested positive for the disease and the symptoms are mild.

In a tweet, Modi said, "Concerned to hear about the COVID-19 diagnosis of President @lopezobrador_ of Mexico. The people of India join me in wishing him an early and complete recovery."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)