Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 18 (ANI): Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) and Moga Police with the support of Bihar Police and Central agencies successfully solved the Moga Jeweller's killing case after arresting three accused persons from Patna in Bihar and one from Nanded in Maharashtra, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav here on Sunday.

As per the information, five unknown persons had shot dead a jewellery shop owner Parminder Singh and looted gold ornaments from his shop 'Asia Jewellers' at gunpoint in Moga on June 12, 2023. Assailants had also snatched and taken away the licensed revolver of the deceased Parminder Singh before fleeing from the spot.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that three accused persons identified as Rajwinder Singh alias Manga alias Raju of Moga, Rajvir Singh alias Avinash Singh of Bihar and Varun Jazzi alias Vanu of Jalandhar have been arrested from Patna in Bihar, while, the fourth accused identified as Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi of Amritsar has been arrested from district Nanded in Maharashtra.

The Police teams have also recovered the two pistols-- including one .315 bore (country-made) and one .32 bore along with live cartridges-- used by the criminals to commit the crime, he said, while adding that the licensed .32 bore revolver belonging to the deceased Parminder Singh has also been recovered from the possession of accused persons.

The DGP said that preliminary investigations have revealed that all the accused persons are history sheeters and criminal cases pertaining to dacoity, theft, Arms Act, NDPS Act etc have been registered against them in the state of Punjab and Bihar. "The accused Rajvir had earlier fled from Police custody during a court appearance in Jalandhar court and was absconding since he added," he added.

The top cop said that the Police have also pinned down the fifth accused identified as Golu of Patna, Bihar and several Police teams are on a manhunt to nab him. Soon, the absconding accused person will be behind bars, he added.

A case FIR no. 105 dated June 12 had already been registered under sections 396, 394, 397, 459 and 379B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 25 of the Arms Act at Police Station City South Moga. (ANI)

