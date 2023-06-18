Bengaluru, June 18: Karnataka police on Sunday arrested a man for allegedly sharing videos of himself having sex with several girls on social media. The accused, identified as Prateek Gowda, was nabbed from Thirthahalli. Following learning about the incident, cops apprehended the youth and presented him in court. The accused has now been placed in judicial custody after the court's decision.

According to Deccan Herald, the accused Gowda is a student leader affiliated with Akhil Bhartiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP). The reports said that he holds the position of the taluk ABVP unit president. "One video of a guy involved in sexual acts with a few girls in Tirthahalli has gone viral. We have secured the guy and are booking an FIR now. He has also harassed several of the girls in the videos after recording them," Shivamogga SP G.K. Mithun Kumar told media. Hyderabad Girl Falls in Sex-for-Loan Trap While Helping Boyfriend, He Backstabs and Threatens to Make Obscene Video Viral.

The ABVP leaders lodged a complaint with the police, urging them to take appropriate measures against Gowda. They said that Prateek had been relieved of his responsibilities within the organisation since January of this year. They added that he had been engaging in an improper use of the organisation's name, causing harassment to several college-going girls and other individuals.

Vartha Bharathi reported that several leaders of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) visited the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) office on Saturday and formally requested that legal action be taken against Gowda for sharing sex videos on social media. They expressed concern about the potential blackmailing of young women. According to the NSUI leaders, the victims were enticed to join the organisation and then subjected to filming obscene pictures, followed by threats to make them viral. Obscene Video Call Case in UP: SHO Booked, Suspended for Making Lewd Gestures Through Video Call to Woman in Pilibhit.

On June 15, Delhi police arrested a 24-year-old Bachelor of Pharmacy student of a city-based pharmaceuticals and research university for allegedly stalking and sexually harassing his ex-girlfriend. Police said that the suspect created fake social media accounts and posted obscene videos and photographs of her, apart from her and her mother’s phone numbers, as the woman had broken up with him as her parents were against the union.

