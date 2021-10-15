Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], October 15 (ANI): RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday lauded the healthcare and frontline workers saying that their selfless dedication during the COVID-19 pandemic is praiseworthy.

"During the second wave of COVID, society once again through its collective efforts exemplified resilience. The second wave was far more destructive and did not spare even many young people. Yet efforts of the men and women who were selflessly dedicated in the service of humankind despite serious health hazards posed by the disease are praiseworthy," Bhagwat said during his annual Vijaya Dashami address in Nagpur.

Cautioning the nation against the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bhagwat urged people to comply with the guidelines issued by the government and remain careful at all times.

Stating that the battle with Coronavirus is yet not over, he said, "The danger continues to loom on our horizon. However, we are more or less prepared to face the third wave. Vaccines have been administered en-masse and will need to be completed. The society at large is vigilant and Sangh Swayamsevaks along with several other righteous people and organisations have trained workers right up to village level who will maintain vigilance and garner on-ground support in case of emergencies."

The Vijaya Dashami address of the RSS chief is considered the most important event for the organisation as it is during his address future plans and vision are put forth for all to follow. It is from this stage that RSS stand on many issues of national importance is known.

Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami, according to the Hindu calendar is celebrated on the 10th day after the nine days of Navratri festivities in the month of Ashvina. (ANI)

