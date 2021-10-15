Mumbai, October 15: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur on Friday declared results of the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced). The JEE Advanced Result 2021 is available on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. IIT Kharagpur held the entrance exam on August 3. In addition of JEE Advanced Result, candidates can also check their all India ranks, scores, category-wise rank and the final answer keys. ICSI CS Foundation Result 2021 Declared; Candidates Can Check The Result At icsi.edu.

Those who cleared JEE Advanced will get to participate in Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) counselling process for admission to seats in IITs, NITs and other government-funded technical institutes. During the JoSAA 2021 counselling process, they will have to pick their choices of the courses and institutes. Here's the direct link for the final answer keys.

JEE Advanced Result 2021: How to Check and Download Rank Card

Go to jeeadv.ac.in 2021

Click on the result link on the homepage

Use roll number, phone numner and date of birth

Download the result

The JoSAA 2021 counselling registration will start online at at josaa.nic.in at 10 am tomorrow. Admission in IITs will be done based on merit and the availability of seats. The process would involve six normal rounds, followed by two special vacant seats filling rounds for the NIT+ system by the CSAB.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 15, 2021 10:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).