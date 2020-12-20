Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], December 20 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday paid last respects to the organisation's ideologue MG Vaidya at his residence. Vaidya had passed away in Nagpur after a brief illness on Saturday. Vaidya was 97-years-old.

"His life was an encyclopedia of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. He lived RSS and its ideology," Bhagwat told reporters in Nagpur.

RSS chief and Sarkaryawah (National General Secretary) Suresh Bhaiyaji Joshi on Saturday paid tributes to Vaidya.

In a joint statement Bhagwat and Joshi had said: "Through his writings, he used to present the Sangh's views on various matters. His life teaches us to remain true to our cause and follow the duties in our life. We pray that his soul rests in peace."

Dr Manmohan Vaidya, Joint General Secretary of RSS and son of MG Vaidya in a tweet had said, "Shri MG Vaidya, my father breathed his last today at 3.35 pm at Nagpur after completing 97 years of active, meaningful and inspiring life. He was a veteran journalist, a Hindutva "Bhashyakar" and active Sangh (RSS) Swayamsevak for 9 decades."

Vaidya passed away after a brief illness in Nagpur on Saturday. He was 97. Vaidya was undergoing treatment for illness at Spandan Hospital, where he breathed his last 3:35 pm. His funeral will be conducted at Ambazari Ghat (Crematorium ground in Nagpur) at 9:30 am on Sunday. (ANI)

