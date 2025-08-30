Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 30 (ANI): Former Uttar Pradesh Minister and BJP leader Mohsin Raza has praised Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's recent remarks emphasising the concept of "Akhand Bharat" (undivided India) rooted in shared ancestry, heritage, and motherland.

Speaking to ANI, Raza said that Bhagwat's call for unity, integrity, and harmony reflects the RSS's longstanding commitment to serving the nation and fostering cultural cohesion.

Raza said, "As far as the RSS is concerned, even when the country was not Independent, each and every worker was invested in serving the country. So, what he has said is for advancing the unity, integrity and harmony of the country. RSS believes in the culture of the country."

Bhagwat had said during a three-day lecture series in Delhi that Bharat's unity transcends politics, residing instead in the collective consciousness shaped by common heritage. He described how worship practices may differ but asserted that identity remains one, emphasising mutual trust and cohesion across religious communities.

He stated that no one has been stopped from raising their voice while criticising those who, due to political or selfish motives, distort such messages.

The former minister said, "If something has happened in the country for which voices have been raised, he has clearly said that nobody has stopped them from doing it. The other side must also come forward to uplift the unity and integrity of the country. As far as RSS is concerned, it believes in harmony and the judiciary. We speak of taking forward our culture. I think what he said is understood by everyone but due to some political influence or due to their selfish interests, some people play spoilsport."

Raza noted that Mohan Bhagwat acknowledged Muslims as brothers and criticised Opposition voices who, in his view, distort Bhagwat's message for political gains.

"Mohan Bhagwat has clearly said that they too (Muslims) are our brothers, as they have been living in this country. The Sanatani culture here has a 5000-year-old history. He said that Islam and the Muslim community are here and it will continue. Opposition and members of the other side, should step forward with a big heart and then speak, instead of making false statements to mislead people," the BJP Leader said.

His reaction comes after Mohan Bhagwat said that Bharat is Akhand (undivided) and its unity rests on its "ancestors, sanskriti (heritage), and motherland."

"Bharat is Akhand (undivided); it is a fact of life. Our ancestors, sanskriti, and motherland unite us. Akhand Bharat is not merely about politics but about the unity of the people's consciousness. When this sentiment awakens, everyone will live in peace and prosperity," Bhagwat said while addressing questions related to various issues concerning the Sangh on Thursday, the final day of a three-day lecture series in Delhi.

He emphasised that it is a misconception to believe that the Sangh is opposed to anyone.

"Our ancestors and Sanskriti are the same. Worship practices may differ, but our identity is one. Changing religion does not change one's community. Mutual trust must be built on all sides. Muslims must overcome the fear that joining hands with others will erase their Islam." (ANI)

