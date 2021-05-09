Bhopal, May 9 (PTI) MOIL Limited, a government-owned manganese ore mining company, will develop COVID Care Centres in five districts of Madhya Pradesh, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Sunday.

He also said that an oxygen bottling plant of 25 metric tonnes (MT) will be set up at Bharat Oman Refineries Limited (BORL) in Bina of Sagar district.

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister said this during a meeting with the officials along with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at Madhya Pradesh state secretariat here on Sunday.

MOIL Limited will set up COVID Care Centres with all facilities in Mandla, Dindori, Balaghat, Seoni and Narsinghpur districts. These centres will be equipped with oxygen concentrators and ventilators, Pradhan said.

As part of this, there will be 100-bed centres in Balaghat and Dindori each, a 50-bed centre at Dindori, a 60- bed centre in Seoni and a 40-bed centre in Narsinghpur, he said, adding that 50 ventilators will be available at these facilities with oxygen line to every bed.

Pradhan, a Rajya Sabha member, said that 11 PSA oxygen plants will also be set up in the state.

These plants will come up in Dewas, Dhar, Mandla, Hoshangabad, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Sidhi, Bhind, Rajgarh and Shajapur districts.

Some of these plants will be completed by May end and remaining by June, he said.

Additional cryogenic oxygen tankers will also be provided to the state, he said.

An oxygen bottling plant of 25 MT will also be set up in BORL plant in Bina of Sagar district.

The testing and commissioning work of two oxygen plants of 91 MT each is underway at BORL.

Earlier in the day, Pradhan and Chouhan visited the site of a 1000-bed temporary COVID Care facility coming up near BORL plant in Bina.

The DRDO has been assisting in the development of this facility.

Pradhan also launched "registration of doctors as volunteer" app in which the doctors can register themselves for serving as doctors.

