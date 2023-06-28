New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): Delhi's Patiala House Court on Wednesday sent Supertech's Chairman RK Arora to ED custody till July 10 in connection with a money laundering case.

Followed by his arrest on Tuesday, RK Arora was presented before Delhi's Patiala House Court's judge Additional Sessions Judge Devender Kumar Jangala on Wednesday, who remanded Arora to ED custody till July 10.

Special Public Prosecutor NK Matta urged the court to grant 14 day's ED custody of the accused to question him in the case. ED was represented by SPP Matta along with advocate Mohd Faizan Khan.

ED's lawyer apprised the court of the facts of the matter. Custodial interrogation is required to collect evidence in the matter, ED submitted.

ED has sought custody of accused Arora to ascertain the money trail and to unearth the entire conspiracy. ED also sought custody on the ground that the accused had to be confronted with various documents and digital evidence.

ED further informed the court that around Rs 638.93 crores are involved in the proceed of the crime. ED also apprised the court about 26 FIRs have been registered in the matter.

Arora's defence lawyer RK Handoo opposed the plea and questioned the agency on the ground of arrest. He also apprised the Delhi Court that the Supreme Court has approved the project. He also apprised the court the majority of homebuyers have been given possession of the flat.

On May 11, 2023, the Supreme Court refused to interfere with the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order and allowed Supertech's promoters to raise funds on a priority funding basis and complete the projects.

The Enforcement Directorate had arrested real estate company Supertech's Chairman and Managing Director RK Arora in connection with a money laundering case.

Earlier in April, the ED provisionally attached 25 immovable properties, valued at Rs 40.39 crore, belonging to the Supertech Group of Companies and their Directors in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. (ANI)

