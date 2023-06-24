Bhubaneswar, Jun 23 (PTI) With the southwest monsoon covering the whole of Odisha, the India Meteorological Department on Friday issued heavy-rainfall warning for several districts of the state till June 27.

“The southwest monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of Odisha and thus covered the entire Odisha today,” IMD said in a bulletin.

It forecast heavy rainfall (7-20cm) at one or two places in Cuttack, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj on Saturday.

Heavy rain (7-11 cm) is also very likely to occur at one or two places in Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Khordha, Puri, Nayagarh, Angul, Kandhamal, Boudh, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Deogarh and Sundargarh.

Odisha recorded an average of 21.3-mm rainfall in the past 24 hours, the Met office said.

