Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 23 (ANI): Heavy monsoon rains in Himachal Pradesh have claimed 298 lives since June 20, including 152 deaths in rain-related incidents and 146 in road accidents, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

The SDMA's cumulative report shows that rain-related fatalities were caused by landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, drowning, lightning, fires, snake bites, electrocution, and falls from steep terrain. Landslides and flash floods together accounted for 19 deaths, while drowning incidents claimed 31 lives.

Another 32 people died after falling from steep rocks or trees, and 25 deaths were recorded under 'other' causes linked to extreme weather.

Road accident deaths remained high during the monsoon, with Kangra district reporting 19 fatalities, Mandi 22, Chamba 21, Bilaspur 6, Kullu and Kinnaur 13 each, Shimla 15, Solan 14, Sirmaur 9, Una 9, Hamirpur 3, and Lahaul and Spiti 2.

The state has also suffered massive damage to infrastructure and property. Loss to public property is estimated at over Rs 2,34,739 lakh. The Public Works Department reported over Rs 1,31,079 lakh in damages, the Jal Shakti Department Rs 76,974 lakh, and the power sector Rs 13,946 lakh.

Private property damage includes 313 fully damaged pucca houses, 362 fully damaged kachcha houses, and 813 partially damaged pucca houses. Agricultural and horticultural losses are also substantial, with over 2,728 hectares of crops damaged.

The SDMA said 1,824 animals have died, while poultry losses stand at 25,755 birds.

Authorities have urged people to remain alert as the India Meteorological Department maintains a heavy rain warning for several districts. The risk of further landslides, flash floods, and road accidents remains high, particularly in hilly terrain and along saturated slopes. (ANI)

