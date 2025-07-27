Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 27 (ANI): The ongoing monsoon fury has claimed 161 lives across Himachal Pradesh, with heavy rains triggering landslides, flash floods, and road accidents, according to the latest data from the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

The SDMA said in a statement," Around 88 deaths were caused by rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, and cloudbursts, while 73 people have lost their lives in road accidents caused by slippery roads and debris."

"Since June 20, the state has witnessed 42 flash floods, 25 cloudbursts, and 32 landslides, resulting in widespread damage to roads, houses, and infrastructure. Mandi district has reported the highest number of rain-related casualties, with 18 deaths, followed by Kangra (17 deaths), Kullu (10 deaths), and Chamba (eight deaths)," as per the statement.

The SDMA report also highlights massive losses to public and private property, with total damages crossing Rs1,50,685 lakh. Over 251 houses have been fully damaged, while 1,165 houses suffered partial damage due to rain and floods. Agricultural and horticultural crops have also suffered significant losses.

Authorities have stepped up road clearance operations, deployed disaster response teams, and issued warnings in vulnerable areas, but intermittent heavy rains continue to hamper relief efforts.

Earlier this week, SDMA reported that approximately 221 roads, 36 power distribution transformers, and 152 water supply schemes were disrupted.

The cumulative toll of this monsoon season has reached 153 deaths, of which 82 have been caused by rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, and house collapses, while 72 fatalities are due to road accidents amid slippery and damaged mountain roads.

National Highway 70 remains blocked in Mandi district, severely affecting connectivity. Districts like Mandi (144 road blockages), Kullu (48), and Kangra (11) are among the worst-hit, while Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kinnaur, Solan, and several other regions reported no major disruptions. (ANI)

